LSV Asset Management Has $91.29 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $91,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 1,134,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,475. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

