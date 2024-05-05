LSV Asset Management Sells 920,595 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920,595 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.12% of Jabil worth $344,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

