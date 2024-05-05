Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PROV remained flat at $12.85 on Thursday. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

