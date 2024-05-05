LSV Asset Management Buys 154,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $315,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Motors by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,765. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

