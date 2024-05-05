DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Lowered to $127.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.96.

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 6,210,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,060. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

