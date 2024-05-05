Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 332,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,617. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.