Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 124 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $11.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $668.52. The company had a trading volume of 436,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $684.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.60.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.58.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

