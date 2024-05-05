Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Equinix by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.06.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $700.18 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

