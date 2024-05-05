Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 566,604 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Antero Midstream worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

AM stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

