EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 334,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.