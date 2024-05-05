Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ DCOMP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
About Dime Community Bancshares
