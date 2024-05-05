Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DCOMP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

