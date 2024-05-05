Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $62.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of K opened at $60.51 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

