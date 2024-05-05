Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after acquiring an additional 413,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

