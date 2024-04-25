Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDROW remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,132. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

