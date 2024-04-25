Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDROW remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,132. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codere Online Luxembourg
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.