Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 301 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
Shares of APD traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $235.50. 574,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
