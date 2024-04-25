Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Taikisha Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41. Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

