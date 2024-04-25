First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.
First American Financial Price Performance
NYSE:FAF traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 672,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,136. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.28.
First American Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
