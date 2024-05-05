U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $14.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $579.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.95 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.