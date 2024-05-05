Mizuho Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $72.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

