ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $314,463.46 and approximately $6.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000316 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

