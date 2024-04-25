Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,224.50.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$34,172.16.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,762.30.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$51,383.81.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 21,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$111,405.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,256.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 7,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$40,898.55.

On Thursday, March 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$122,430.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

MRT.UN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.