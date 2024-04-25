Anthony Scott Acquires 585,748 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 186,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

