Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $65,248.38 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 49,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,047. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GALT. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

