Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $65,248.38 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GALT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 49,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,047. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on GALT. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
