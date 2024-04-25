Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

NYSE CP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $81.69. 1,110,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

