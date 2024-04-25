Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 31,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.44 and a 200-day moving average of $263.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.