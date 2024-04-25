Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 35,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,775. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

