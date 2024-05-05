Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $237.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $205.70 and a 12 month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 195.2% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

