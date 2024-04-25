Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 473,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The stock has a market cap of $738.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

