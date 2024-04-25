Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.700–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.4 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58)-($0.70) EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.91. 216,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,976. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.88.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

