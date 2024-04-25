Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,964,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

