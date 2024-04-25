Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

