Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 3,439 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 277,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.