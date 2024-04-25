Bfsg LLC Invests $155,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,780.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,580 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

