1,900 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,763,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter.

PWB stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 16,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $801.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09.

