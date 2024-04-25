Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average is $263.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

