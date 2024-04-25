880 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 807,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE IBM traded down $15.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

