Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 197,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,938. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,783 shares of company stock worth $2,118,996 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

