Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 594,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,623. Cameco has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

