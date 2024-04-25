Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,241.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,255.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,055.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

