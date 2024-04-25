Bfsg LLC Trims Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Andersons by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Andersons by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

