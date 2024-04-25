MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

MXL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 503,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. CWM LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 659.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 523.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 27.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

