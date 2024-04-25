Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.