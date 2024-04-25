Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $520.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LII. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.62.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LII stock traded down $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $462.96. 111,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lennox International has a one year low of $256.74 and a one year high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $8,067,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.