Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Decreased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

LNG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.07. 264,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,345. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

