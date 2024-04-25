Acas LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.41. 92,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,178. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average is $227.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

