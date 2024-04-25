iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,712. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.