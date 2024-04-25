Acas LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,858,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 201,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.