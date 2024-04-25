GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after buying an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 952,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,152,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

