Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 1,281,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 44.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

