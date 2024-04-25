Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Expands By 14,566.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 14,566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of BREZR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
