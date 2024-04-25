Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Expands By 14,566.7%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZRGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 14,566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BREZR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.